Coast Guard Cutter rescues 1 on Lake Huron

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw (WLBB 30) utilizes its crane to hoist a snowmobile from ice near Mackinac island, Michigan, March 15, 2026. The vehicle was being recovered after its operator became lost and stranded while on Lake Huron, deploying the cutter's ice rescue team to recover the person and their vehicle. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lt. William Erekson)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2026 22:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|999661
|VIRIN:
|260315-G-G0109-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_111577295
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|MACKINAC ISLAND, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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