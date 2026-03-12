Coast Guard Cutter rescues 1 on Lake Huron

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/999661" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw (WLBB 30) utilizes its crane to hoist a snowmobile from ice near Mackinac island, Michigan, March 15, 2026. The vehicle was being recovered after its operator became lost and stranded while on Lake Huron, deploying the cutter's ice rescue team to recover the person and their vehicle. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lt. William Erekson)