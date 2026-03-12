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    Coast Guard Cutter rescues 1 on Lake Huron

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    MACKINAC ISLAND, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw (WLBB 30) utilizes its crane to hoist a snowmobile from ice near Mackinac island, Michigan, March 15, 2026. The vehicle was being recovered after its operator became lost and stranded while on Lake Huron, deploying the cutter's ice rescue team to recover the person and their vehicle. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lt. William Erekson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2026
    Date Posted: 03.15.2026 22:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999661
    VIRIN: 260315-G-G0109-1004
    Filename: DOD_111577295
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: MACKINAC ISLAND, MICHIGAN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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