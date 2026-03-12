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    U.S. Coast Guard conducts boardings off Pago Pago, American Samoa

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    AMERICAN SAMOA

    03.03.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Oceania

    Boarding team members assigned to U.S. Coast Guard Sector Honolulu conduct boardings on passenger vessels near Pago Pago, American Samoa, March 3, 2026. The crew of fast response cutter USCGC William Hart (WPC 1134) assisted the team with completing six total boardings while safeguarding the U.S. maritime border and its approaches in American Samoa. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Cutter William Hart)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2026
    Date Posted: 03.15.2026 19:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999656
    VIRIN: 260303-G-G0214-2001
    Filename: DOD_111577243
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: AS

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    TAGS

    boarding team
    American Samoa
    FRC
    William Hart
    law enforcement
    boarding

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