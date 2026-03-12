U.S. Coast Guard conducts boardings off Pago Pago, American Samoa

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/999656" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Boarding team members assigned to U.S. Coast Guard Sector Honolulu conduct boardings on passenger vessels near Pago Pago, American Samoa, March 3, 2026. The crew of fast response cutter USCGC William Hart (WPC 1134) assisted the team with completing six total boardings while safeguarding the U.S. maritime border and its approaches in American Samoa. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Cutter William Hart)