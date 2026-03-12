U.S. Coast Guard conducts boardings off Pago Pago, American Samoa

Boarding team members assigned to U.S. Coast Guard Sector Honolulu conduct boardings on passenger vessels near Pago Pago, American Samoa, March 3, 2026. The crew of fast response cutter USCGC William Hart (WPC 1134) assisted the team with completing six total boardings while safeguarding the U.S. maritime border and its approaches in American Samoa. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Cutter William Hart)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2026 19:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|999656
|VIRIN:
|260303-G-G0214-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111577243
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|AS
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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