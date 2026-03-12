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    Coast Guard Cutter William Hart returns home following 48-day Operation Blue Pacific Patrol in Oceania

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    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2026

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Corinne Zilnicki        

    U.S. Coast Guard Oceania

    The crew of fast response cutter USCGC William Hart (WPC 1134) returns to Coast Guard Base Honolulu March 15, 2026. During their 48-day Operation Blue Pacific patrol, the crew traveled more than 7,000 nautical miles and made port calls in Apia, Samoa, Rarotonga, Cook Islands, Pago Pago, American Samoa, Nuku’alofa, Tonga, and Kiritimati, Kiribati. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Petty Officer Corinne Zilnicki)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2026
    Date Posted: 03.15.2026 18:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999654
    VIRIN: 260315-G-IA165-2001
    Filename: DOD_111577212
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US

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    TAGS

    FRC
    William Hart
    RTHP
    Op Blue Pacific
    Hawaii
    homecoming

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