Coast Guard Cutter William Hart returns home following 48-day Operation Blue Pacific Patrol in Oceania

The crew of fast response cutter USCGC William Hart (WPC 1134) returns to Coast Guard Base Honolulu March 15, 2026. During their 48-day Operation Blue Pacific patrol, the crew traveled more than 7,000 nautical miles and made port calls in Apia, Samoa, Rarotonga, Cook Islands, Pago Pago, American Samoa, Nuku’alofa, Tonga, and Kiritimati, Kiribati. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Petty Officer Corinne Zilnicki)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2026 18:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|999654
|VIRIN:
|260315-G-IA165-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111577212
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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