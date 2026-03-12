Oregon Military Department natural resource staff and volunteers from Scouts BSA Troop 258 joined forces at Camp Rilea, Warrenton, Oregon, March 14, 2026, to plant approximately 120 native trees and shrubs along Neacoxie Creek in support of National Public Lands Day. The riparian restoration project, funded through a National Environmental Education Foundation grant, aimed to improve water quality, reduce erosion, and support threatened species along Oregon's North Coast.
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2026 17:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|999652
|VIRIN:
|260314-Z-ZJ128-1008
|Filename:
|DOD_111577210
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|CAMP RILEA, OREGON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Roots run deep: Camp Rilea volunteers restore Neacoxie Creek riparian corridor, by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Roots run deep: Camp Rilea volunteers restore Neacoxie Creek riparian corridor
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