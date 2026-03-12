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    Roots run deep: Camp Rilea volunteers restore Neacoxie Creek riparian corridor

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    CAMP RILEA, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2026

    Video by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Oregon Military Department natural resource staff and volunteers from Scouts BSA Troop 258 joined forces at Camp Rilea, Warrenton, Oregon, March 14, 2026, to plant approximately 120 native trees and shrubs along Neacoxie Creek in support of National Public Lands Day. The riparian restoration project, funded through a National Environmental Education Foundation grant, aimed to improve water quality, reduce erosion, and support threatened species along Oregon's North Coast.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2026
    Date Posted: 03.15.2026 17:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999652
    VIRIN: 260314-Z-ZJ128-1008
    Filename: DOD_111577210
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: CAMP RILEA, OREGON, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Roots run deep: Camp Rilea volunteers restore Neacoxie Creek riparian corridor, by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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