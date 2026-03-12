Indiana National Guard: Best Warrior Competition 2026 (B-Roll Package Pt.2)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/999650" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Indiana Guardsman participated in the Best Warrior Competition at Camp Atterbury near Edinburgh, Indiana, March 14-15, 2026. During day two and three of the competition soldiers completed an army fitness test, conducted land navigation, qualified on the M17 pistol and M4 carbine, completed a mystery event run focused on a Kim's Game, an exercise used by the military to train observation and memory skills, an 8-mile ruck march and appearance boards. The competition concluded during a closing ceremony where the winners were announced. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff. Sgt. Hector Tinoco)