Indiana Guardsman participated in the Best Warrior Competition at Camp Atterbury near Edinburgh, Indiana, March 14-15, 2026. During day two and three of the competition soldiers completed an army fitness test, conducted land navigation, qualified on the M17 pistol and M4 carbine, completed a mystery event run focused on a Kim's Game, an exercise used by the military to train observation and memory skills, an 8-mile ruck march and appearance boards. The competition concluded during a closing ceremony where the winners were announced. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff. Sgt. Hector Tinoco)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2026 17:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|999650
|VIRIN:
|260314-Z-EA609-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111577191
|Length:
|00:08:11
|Location:
|EDINBURGH, INDIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Indiana National Guard: Best Warrior Competition 2026 (B-Roll Package Pt.2), by SSG Hector Tinoco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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