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    Indiana National Guard: Best Warrior Competition 2026 (B-Roll Package Pt.2)

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    EDINBURGH, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Hector Tinoco 

    120th Public Affairs Detachment

    Indiana Guardsman participated in the Best Warrior Competition at Camp Atterbury near Edinburgh, Indiana, March 14-15, 2026. During day two and three of the competition soldiers completed an army fitness test, conducted land navigation, qualified on the M17 pistol and M4 carbine, completed a mystery event run focused on a Kim's Game, an exercise used by the military to train observation and memory skills, an 8-mile ruck march and appearance boards. The competition concluded during a closing ceremony where the winners were announced. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff. Sgt. Hector Tinoco)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.15.2026 17:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999650
    VIRIN: 260314-Z-EA609-1002
    Filename: DOD_111577191
    Length: 00:08:11
    Location: EDINBURGH, INDIANA, US

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    This work, Indiana National Guard: Best Warrior Competition 2026 (B-Roll Package Pt.2), by SSG Hector Tinoco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Indiana National Guard
    B-Roll
    Warrior Ethos
    Best Warrior Competition 2026

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