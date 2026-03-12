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    Indiana National Guard: Best Warrior Competition 2026 (B-Roll Package Pt.1)

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    EDINBURGH, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Hector Tinoco 

    120th Public Affairs Detachment

    Indiana Guardsman participated in the Best Warrior Competition at Camp Atterbury near Edinburgh, Indiana, March 13, 2026. During day one of the competition soldiers completed an obstacle course, army warrior tasks lanes and a mystery event that focused on assembling a M17 and M4 assault rifle in complete darkness. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Hector Tinoco)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.15.2026 11:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999626
    VIRIN: 260313-Z-EA609-1001
    Filename: DOD_111577001
    Length: 00:07:35
    Location: EDINBURGH, INDIANA, US

    Video Analytics

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    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Indiana National Guard: Best Warrior Competition 2026 (B-Roll Package Pt.1), by SSG Hector Tinoco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Indiana National Guard
    b-roll
    Warrior Ethos
    Best Warrior Competition 2026

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