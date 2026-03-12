Indiana National Guard: Best Warrior Competition 2026 (B-Roll Package Pt.1)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/999626" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Indiana Guardsman participated in the Best Warrior Competition at Camp Atterbury near Edinburgh, Indiana, March 13, 2026. During day one of the competition soldiers completed an obstacle course, army warrior tasks lanes and a mystery event that focused on assembling a M17 and M4 assault rifle in complete darkness. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Hector Tinoco)