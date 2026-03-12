Indiana Guardsman participated in the Best Warrior Competition at Camp Atterbury near Edinburgh, Indiana, March 13, 2026. During day one of the competition soldiers completed an obstacle course, army warrior tasks lanes and a mystery event that focused on assembling a M17 and M4 assault rifle in complete darkness. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Hector Tinoco)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2026 11:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|999626
|VIRIN:
|260313-Z-EA609-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111577001
|Length:
|00:07:35
|Location:
|EDINBURGH, INDIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Indiana National Guard: Best Warrior Competition 2026 (B-Roll Package Pt.1), by SSG Hector Tinoco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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