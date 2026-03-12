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    Indiana Guardsmen Compete in 2026 Best Warrior Competition (B-Roll Package)

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    EDINBURGH, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2026

    Video by Spc. Evan Stoner 

    120th Public Affairs Detachment

    Indiana Guardsman participated in the Best Warrior Competition at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, March 13-15, 2026. During the competition soldiers completed an obstacle course, army fitness test, conducted land navigation, qualified on the M17 and M4 and an 8-mile ruck march. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Evan Stoner)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.15.2026 11:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999625
    VIRIN: 260315-Z-LV881-1001
    Filename: DOD_111576996
    Length: 00:02:45
    Location: EDINBURGH, INDIANA, US

    Video Analytics

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    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Indiana Guardsmen Compete in 2026 Best Warrior Competition (B-Roll Package), by SPC Evan Stoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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