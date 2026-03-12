Indiana Guardsman participated in the Best Warrior Competition at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, March 13-15, 2026. During the competition soldiers completed an obstacle course, army fitness test, conducted land navigation, qualified on the M17 and M4 and an 8-mile ruck march. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Evan Stoner)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2026 11:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|999625
|VIRIN:
|260315-Z-LV881-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111576996
|Length:
|00:02:45
|Location:
|EDINBURGH, INDIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Indiana Guardsmen Compete in 2026 Best Warrior Competition (B-Roll Package), by SPC Evan Stoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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