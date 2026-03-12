6th Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment Soldiers Receive NATO Kaitsel “Defender” Medal in Estonia 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/999620" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 6th Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, receive the NATO Kaitsel “Defender” Medal during an award ceremony in Estonia, March 12, 2026. The medal is awarded by the Estonian Ministry of Defense and the Estonian Defense League in recognition of the contributions of U.S. and allied forces in strengthening readiness and collective defense on NATO’s eastern flank. ( U.S. Army video by Sgt. James Garcia)