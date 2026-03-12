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    6th Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment Soldiers Receive NATO Kaitsel “Defender” Medal in Estonia 2026

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    ESTONIA

    03.12.2026

    Video by Sgt. James Garcia 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 6th Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, receive the NATO Kaitsel “Defender” Medal during an award ceremony in Estonia, March 12, 2026. The medal is awarded by the Estonian Ministry of Defense and the Estonian Defense League in recognition of the contributions of U.S. and allied forces in strengthening readiness and collective defense on NATO’s eastern flank. ( U.S. Army video by Sgt. James Garcia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.15.2026 08:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 999620
    VIRIN: 260313-Z-CL916-1003
    PIN: 260313C
    Filename: DOD_111576953
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: EE

    Video Analytics

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    This work, 6th Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment Soldiers Receive NATO Kaitsel “Defender” Medal in Estonia 2026, by SGT James Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    EUROPE
    100th MPAD
    USAREUR-AF
    Stronger Together (USAREUR)
    NATO
    EFDL

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