(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Staff Sgt. Austin Wilbur Spur Ride Interview 2026

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ESTONIA

    03.13.2026

    Video by Sgt. James Garcia 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Staff Sgt. Austin Wilbur, Squad Leader for the 6-9th Cavalry Regiment, talks about the importance of honoring the traditions of the Spur Ride in Estonia, March 13, 2026. The three-day event required candidates to ruck multiple miles and complete a variety of Soldier tasks designed to test their physical endurance, mental resilience, and tactical proficiency. Events like this strengthen interoperability between U.S. and allied forces while reinforcing NATO’s commitment to collective defense and regional security. ( U.S. Army Video by Sgt. James Garcia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.15.2026 08:11
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 999619
    VIRIN: 260313-Z-CL916-1002
    PIN: 260313-B
    Filename: DOD_111576936
    Length: 00:04:53
    Location: EE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Staff Sgt. Austin Wilbur Spur Ride Interview 2026, by SGT James Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUROPE
    100th MPAD
    SpurRide
    USAREUR-AF
    NATO
    EFDL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video