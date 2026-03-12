Maj. Joshua Harrison, Operations Officer for the 6-9th Cavalry Regiment, talks about the significance of the Spur Ride in Estonia, March 13, 2026. The three-day event required candidates to ruck multiple miles and complete a variety of Soldier tasks designed to test their physical endurance, mental resilience, and tactical proficiency. Events like this strengthen interoperability between U.S. and allied forces while reinforcing NATO’s commitment to collective defense and regional security.( U.S. Army Video by Sgt. James Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2026 08:11
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|999618
|VIRIN:
|260313-Z-CL916-1001
|PIN:
|260313-A
|Filename:
|DOD_111576929
|Length:
|00:05:34
|Location:
|EE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Joshua Harrison Spur Ride Interview 2026, by SGT James Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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