6-9th Cavalry Regiment 1st Cavalry Division Spur Ride Highlight Reel

U.S. and Estonian service members participate in a spur ride conducted by the 6th Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment at Camp Reedo, Estonia, March 14, 2026. The three-day event required candidates to ruck multiple miles and complete a variety of Soldier tasks designed to test their physical endurance, mental resilience, and tactical proficiency. Events like this strengthen interoperability between U.S. and allied forces while reinforcing NATO’s commitment to collective defense and regional security.( U.S. Army Video by Sgt. James Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2026 08:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|999617
|VIRIN:
|260314-Z-CL916-1001
|PIN:
|260314A
|Filename:
|DOD_111576928
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|EE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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