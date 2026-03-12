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    6-9th Cavalry Regiment 1st Cavalry Division Spur Ride Highlight Reel

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    ESTONIA

    03.13.2026

    Video by Sgt. James Garcia 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. and Estonian service members participate in a spur ride conducted by the 6th Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment at Camp Reedo, Estonia, March 14, 2026. The three-day event required candidates to ruck multiple miles and complete a variety of Soldier tasks designed to test their physical endurance, mental resilience, and tactical proficiency. Events like this strengthen interoperability between U.S. and allied forces while reinforcing NATO’s commitment to collective defense and regional security.( U.S. Army Video by Sgt. James Garcia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.15.2026 08:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 999617
    VIRIN: 260314-Z-CL916-1001
    PIN: 260314A
    Filename: DOD_111576928
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: EE

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    This work, 6-9th Cavalry Regiment 1st Cavalry Division Spur Ride Highlight Reel, by SGT James Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    EUROPE
    spurride
    USAREUR-AF
    100thMPAD
    NATO
    EFDL

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