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    Recon Marines sharpen winter warfighting skills in Sweden

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    KALIX, SWEDEN

    01.26.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Hunter Kuester 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Barney South, and Sgt. Garrett Weimer, both force reconnaissance Marines with 2nd Force Reconnaissance Company, 2nd Reconnaissance Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, conduct a sniper range in Kalix, Sweden, Jan. 26, 2026. South and Weimer worked together on the range during Advance Winter Warfare Course. The purpose of AWWC is to train ground forces in a variety of cold-weather subjects, including job specific training, snowmobiling, develop winter fighting positions, camouflage and concealment, and several other areas that are vital in order to survive and operate in a cold-weather environment. It was also conducted in preparation for exercise Cold Response 26. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Hunter J. Kuester)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.15.2026 06:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999605
    VIRIN: 260126-M-TS146-2001
    Filename: DOD_111576816
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: KALIX, SE

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    This work, Recon Marines sharpen winter warfighting skills in Sweden, by LCpl Hunter Kuester, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    2nd MARDIV
    Cold Response
    Shoulder to Shoulder
    Arctic Sentry
    Marines
    NATO

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