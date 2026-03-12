Recon Marines sharpen winter warfighting skills in Sweden

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Barney South, and Sgt. Garrett Weimer, both force reconnaissance Marines with 2nd Force Reconnaissance Company, 2nd Reconnaissance Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, conduct a sniper range in Kalix, Sweden, Jan. 26, 2026. South and Weimer worked together on the range during Advance Winter Warfare Course. The purpose of AWWC is to train ground forces in a variety of cold-weather subjects, including job specific training, snowmobiling, develop winter fighting positions, camouflage and concealment, and several other areas that are vital in order to survive and operate in a cold-weather environment. It was also conducted in preparation for exercise Cold Response 26. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Hunter J. Kuester)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2026 06:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|999605
|VIRIN:
|260126-M-TS146-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111576816
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|KALIX, SE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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