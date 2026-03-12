U.S. Marines with 12th Littoral Combat Team, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, operate a Stalker VXE30 Unmanned Aerial System during a Combined-Arms Live-Fire Exercise at Rodriguez Live-Fire Complex, Republic of Korea, March 5, 2026. 12th LCT Marines executed a company-level CALFEX, integrating organic and supporting fires, maneuver elements, and reconnaissance capabilities to conduct a coordinated assault on a designated objective. The range strengthened the unit’s ability to synchronize fires and movement in a dynamic training environment while enhancing combat effectiveness and overall readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Rodney Frye)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2026 01:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|999604
|VIRIN:
|260305-M-AO948-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111576782
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines with 12th LCT Employ sUAS During a CALFEX B-Roll, by Cpl Rodney Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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