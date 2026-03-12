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    Freedom Shield 26 wet gap crossing broll

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    SOUTH KOREA

    03.13.2026

    Video by Jaeyoon Lee 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, and ROK Army soldiers assigned to the ROK 7th Engineer Brigade and 16th Mechanized Brigade, conduct wet gap crossing exercise as part of Freedom Shield near Yuncheon, South Korea, Mar. 14, 2026. Bridging across complex terrain demonstrates the interoperability between U.S. and ROK forces, showcasing the combined force’s ability to operate as one team to overcome battlefield obstacles and reinforce the strength of the ROK–U.S. Alliance.

    Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK and the United States from any threat or adversary.

    (U.S. Army video by KSgt. Jaeyoon Lee)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.14.2026 22:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999594
    VIRIN: 260314-O-JX522-2826
    Filename: DOD_111576672
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Freedom Shield 26 wet gap crossing broll, by Jaeyoon Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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