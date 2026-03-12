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    Freedom Shield 26 amphibious assault broll

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    SOUTH KOREA

    03.13.2026

    Video by Jaeyoon Lee 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, conduct amphibious assault exercise as part of Freedom Shield near Yuncheon, South Korea, Mar. 14, 2026. The maneuver set conditions for follow-on forces to rapidly move combat power across the obstacle, demonstrating the division’s ability to fight and win across complex terrain.

    Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK and the United States from any threat or adversary.

    (U.S. Army video by KSgt. Jaeyoon Lee)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.14.2026 22:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999593
    VIRIN: 260314-O-JX522-2476
    Filename: DOD_111576671
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Freedom Shield 26 amphibious assault broll, by Jaeyoon Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    2ID
    USARPAC
    Eighth Army
    USFK
    U.S.Army
    Freedom Shield 2026

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