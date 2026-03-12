Joint Task Force–Southern Border Marks One Year of Southern Border Security Through Integrated Operations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/999578" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Joint Task Force–Southern Border (JTF-SB), stationed at Fort Huachuca, Ariz., marks its one-year anniversary, March 14, 2026. U.S. Northern Command is working side-by-side with the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection within narrowly defined authorities to provide unique military capabilities to protect the territorial integrity of the U.S. southern border. (Dept. of War video by Pfc. Hector Acosta)