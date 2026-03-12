Joint Task Force–Southern Border Marks One Year of Southern Border Security Through Integrated Operations

Joint Task Force–Southern Border (JTF-SB), stationed at Fort Huachuca, Ariz., marks its one-year anniversary, March 14, 2026. U.S. Northern Command is working side-by-side with the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection within narrowly defined authorities to provide unique military capabilities to protect the territorial integrity of the U.S. southern border. (Dept. of War video by Pfc. Hector Acosta)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2026 14:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|999578
|VIRIN:
|260314-D-D0945-1806
|Filename:
|DOD_111576503
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, US
|Hometown:
|EL PASO, TEXAS, US
|Hometown:
|LAKE LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
|Hometown:
|MCALLEN, TEXAS, US
|Hometown:
|PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
|Hometown:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Hometown:
|TUCSON, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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