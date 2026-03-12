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    Joint Task Force–Southern Border Marks One Year of Southern Border Security Through Integrated Operations

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    FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2026

    Video by Pfc. Hector Acosta 

    Department of War Southern Border   

    Joint Task Force–Southern Border (JTF-SB), stationed at Fort Huachuca, Ariz., marks its one-year anniversary, March 14, 2026. U.S. Northern Command is working side-by-side with the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection within narrowly defined authorities to provide unique military capabilities to protect the territorial integrity of the U.S. southern border. (Dept. of War video by Pfc. Hector Acosta)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2026
    Date Posted: 03.14.2026 14:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 999578
    VIRIN: 260314-D-D0945-1806
    Filename: DOD_111576503
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, US
    Hometown: EL PASO, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: LAKE LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: MCALLEN, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
    Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: TUCSON, ARIZONA, US

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    TAGS

    USNORTHCOM
    DHS
    Department of Homeland Security
    Joint Task Force Southern Border (JTF-SB)
    southern border security
    U.S. territorial integrity

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