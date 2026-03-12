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    The 2026 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships Recap Video (4K)

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    FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2026

    Video by Pfc. Nina Cortez, Pfc. Jose Rolando Garcia, Lt. Col. Michelle Lunato and Staff Sgt. Deonte Rowell

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    Nearly 200 U.S. Army Soldiers compete in the 2026 U.S. Army Small Arms Championship at Fort Benning, Georgia, March 8-14, 2026. The annual, live-fire training event, which is hosted by the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit, tests soldiers marksmanship skills in 13 separate rifle, pistol and multigun matches, that includes firing more than 500 rounds over the week. The competition, which is often referred to as ‘All Army’, is open to active-duty, Reserve, National Guard and the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) cadets. The goal is to raise the standards of marksmanship and increase lethality across the entire force. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jose Rolando Garcia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2026
    Date Posted: 03.14.2026 12:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 999573
    VIRIN: 260314-A-YY901-1001
    Filename: DOD_111576379
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, US

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    This work, The 2026 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships Recap Video (4K), by PFC Nina Cortez, PFC Jose Rolando Garcia, LTC Michelle Lunato and SSG Deonte Rowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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