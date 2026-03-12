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    The 2026 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships Recap

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    UNITED STATES

    03.13.2026

    Video by Pfc. Nina Cortez, Pfc. Jose Rolando Garcia and Staff Sgt. Deonte Rowell

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    Nearly 200 U.S. Army Soldiers compete in the 2026 U.S. Army Small Arms Championship at Fort Benning, Georgia, March 11, 2026. The annual, live-fire training event, which is hosted by the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit, tests Soldiers marksmanship skills in 13 separate rifle, pistol and multigun matches that includes firing more than 500 rounds. The competition, which is often referred to as ‘All Army’, is open to active-duty, Reserve, National Guard and Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) cadets. The goal is to raise the standards of marksmanship and increase lethality across the entire force. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jose Rolando Garcia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.14.2026 11:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 999572
    VIRIN: 260313-A-GG554-2001
    Filename: DOD_111576360
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: US

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