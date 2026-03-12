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    U.S. forces Execute large-scale Precision Strike on Kharg Island, Iran

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    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.13.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    U.S. forces executed a large-scale precision strike on Kharg Island, Iran, during Operation Epic Fury, March 13, 2026. The strike destroyed naval mine storage facilities, missile storage bunkers, and multiple other military sites. U.S. forces successfully struck more than 90 Iranian military targets on Kharg Island, while preserving the oil infrastructure. (U.S. Central Command Video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.14.2026 07:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999553
    VIRIN: 260313-D-D0477-3001
    Filename: DOD_111576181
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

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    Downloads: 13
    High-Res. Downloads: 13

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    TAGS

    Iran
    CENTCOM
    epicfury

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