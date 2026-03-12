National Anthem and Alaska State Song, Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount

Alaska Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount, a member of the 134th Public Affairs Detachment, sings the National Anthem and Alaska State Song at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, March. 7, 2026 while deployed in support of NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) 36.
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2026 04:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|999549
|VIRIN:
|260314-Z-SR689-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111576166
|Length:
|00:02:58
|Location:
|CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ
|Hometown:
|EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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