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    National Anthem and Alaska State Song, Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount

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    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    03.13.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    Alaska Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount, a member of the 134th Public Affairs Detachment, sings the National Anthem and Alaska State Song at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, March. 7, 2026 while deployed in support of NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) 36.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.14.2026 04:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999549
    VIRIN: 260314-Z-SR689-1001
    Filename: DOD_111576166
    Length: 00:02:58
    Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ
    Hometown: EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN, US

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    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Anthem and Alaska State Song, Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount, by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    alaska national guard
    deployment
    Kosovo
    National Anthem
    Alaska State Song

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