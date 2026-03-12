B-roll of 100th Air Refueling Wing personnel participating in Exercise Cold Response.
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 17:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|999540
|VIRIN:
|260313-F-BW249-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111575888
|Length:
|00:04:44
|Location:
|STAVANGER, NO
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 100th Air Refueling Wing participates in Exercise Cold Response, by SSgt Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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