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    Norwegian Foot March B-roll at Maxwell Air Force Base

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    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Mikayla Cardona 

    Air University Public Affairs

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. — U.S. Air Force Airmen and international officers assigned to Air Command and Staff College participate in the Norwegian Foot March at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, March 5, 2026. The event, originally developed by the Norwegian military, challenges participants to complete an 18.6-mile march while carrying a 25-pound rucksack within an established time standard to earn the Norwegian Armed Forces endurance badge.

    B-ROLL INCLUDES:
    Participants marching along the route with rucksacks, Airmen walking in formation and participants crossing the finish line during the Norwegian Foot March.

    INTERVIEWS:
    04:06 - 05:30
    Col. Benjamin Hatch
    Air Command and Staff College commandant

    05:35 - 06:16
    Maj. Espen Hoibjelke
    Norwegian Armed Forces officer and Air Command and Staff College student

    06:20 - 08:19
    Maj. Nathan Wallin
    Air Command and Staff College student

    08:24 - 10:01
    Maj. Brent Luch
    Air Command and Staff College student

    Video by:
    Senior Airman Mikayla Cardona
    Maxwell Air Force Base Public Affairs

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 17:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999538
    VIRIN: 260305-F-IW492-1002
    Filename: DOD_111575872
    Length: 00:10:01
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Norwegian Foot March B-roll at Maxwell Air Force Base, by SrA Mikayla Cardona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    International Officers
    Air University
    partnership
    U.S. Air Force
    Norwegian Foot March 2026
    Air Command and Staff College

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