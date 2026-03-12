MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. — U.S. Air Force Airmen and international officers assigned to Air Command and Staff College participate in the Norwegian Foot March at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, March 5, 2026. The event, originally developed by the Norwegian military, challenges participants to complete an 18.6-mile march while carrying a 25-pound rucksack within an established time standard to earn the Norwegian Armed Forces endurance badge.
B-ROLL INCLUDES:
Participants marching along the route with rucksacks, Airmen walking in formation and participants crossing the finish line during the Norwegian Foot March.
INTERVIEWS:
04:06 - 05:30
Col. Benjamin Hatch
Air Command and Staff College commandant
05:35 - 06:16
Maj. Espen Hoibjelke
Norwegian Armed Forces officer and Air Command and Staff College student
06:20 - 08:19
Maj. Nathan Wallin
Air Command and Staff College student
08:24 - 10:01
Maj. Brent Luch
Air Command and Staff College student
Video by:
Senior Airman Mikayla Cardona
Maxwell Air Force Base Public Affairs
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 17:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|999538
|VIRIN:
|260305-F-IW492-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111575872
|Length:
|00:10:01
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Norwegian Foot March B-roll at Maxwell Air Force Base, by SrA Mikayla Cardona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.