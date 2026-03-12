Norwegian Foot March B-roll at Maxwell Air Force Base

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MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. — U.S. Air Force Airmen and international officers assigned to Air Command and Staff College participate in the Norwegian Foot March at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, March 5, 2026. The event, originally developed by the Norwegian military, challenges participants to complete an 18.6-mile march while carrying a 25-pound rucksack within an established time standard to earn the Norwegian Armed Forces endurance badge.



B-ROLL INCLUDES:

Participants marching along the route with rucksacks, Airmen walking in formation and participants crossing the finish line during the Norwegian Foot March.



INTERVIEWS:

04:06 - 05:30

Col. Benjamin Hatch

Air Command and Staff College commandant



05:35 - 06:16

Maj. Espen Hoibjelke

Norwegian Armed Forces officer and Air Command and Staff College student



06:20 - 08:19

Maj. Nathan Wallin

Air Command and Staff College student



08:24 - 10:01

Maj. Brent Luch

Air Command and Staff College student



Video by:

Senior Airman Mikayla Cardona

Maxwell Air Force Base Public Affairs