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    I MEF Marines participate in annual gas chamber training

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    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2026

    Video by Cpl. Nathan Hislop 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force participate in a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense training event on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 11, 2026. The gas chamber is an annual requirement that teaches Marines proper protective measures against CBRN threats. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nathan Hislop)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 18:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999537
    VIRIN: 260311-M-QA167-1001
    Filename: DOD_111575871
    Length: 00:04:48
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, I MEF Marines participate in annual gas chamber training, by Cpl Nathan Hislop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Department of War, USMCNews, 1st MLG, USNORTHCOM, Gas chamber, I MEF

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