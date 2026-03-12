I MEF Marines participate in annual gas chamber training

U.S. Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force participate in a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense training event on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 11, 2026. The gas chamber is an annual requirement that teaches Marines proper protective measures against CBRN threats. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nathan Hislop)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 18:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|999537
|VIRIN:
|260311-M-QA167-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111575871
|Length:
|00:04:48
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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