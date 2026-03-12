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    Red-Flag Rescue 26-1 Hype Video

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    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd 

    355th Wing

    U.S. airmen participate in Red-Flag Rescue 26-1 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 20, 2026. Participants are challenged to think critically and creatively, showcasing their ability to adapt and innovate in the face of dynamic operational demands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 16:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 999535
    VIRIN: 260313-F-NX073-1001
    Filename: DOD_111575836
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red-Flag Rescue 26-1 Hype Video, by A1C Jaden Kidd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Pararescue
    Davis-Monthan AFB
    air force
    Camp Pendleton

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