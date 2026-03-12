Red-Flag Rescue 26-1 Hype Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/999535" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. airmen participate in Red-Flag Rescue 26-1 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 20, 2026. Participants are challenged to think critically and creatively, showcasing their ability to adapt and innovate in the face of dynamic operational demands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd)