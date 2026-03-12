U.S. airmen participate in Red-Flag Rescue 26-1 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 20, 2026. Participants are challenged to think critically and creatively, showcasing their ability to adapt and innovate in the face of dynamic operational demands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 16:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|999535
|VIRIN:
|260313-F-NX073-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111575836
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Red-Flag Rescue 26-1 Hype Video, by A1C Jaden Kidd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.