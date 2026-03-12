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    FM 1: The Army, A Primer to Our Profession of Arms

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    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2026

    Courtesy Video

    Mission Command Center of Excellence

    FM 1: The Army, A Primer to Our Profession of Arms, describes what it means to serve in the United States Army. This video feature dramatizes the capstone manual. Filled with powerful stories of heroism and action-packed footage, it provides an engaging way for Soldiers to experience doctrine and understand what it means to be a to be a Warrior, Professional, and a Leader. The film highlights the actions of five American heroes through four different eras: World War I, World War II, the Vietnam War, and Operation Enduring Freedom. The written doctrinal version of FM 1, The Army: A Primer to Our Profession of Arms, is available for download at: https://armypubs.army.mil

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 17:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 999531
    VIRIN: 260312-A-A0787-9906
    Filename: DOD_111575652
    Length: 00:24:25
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US

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    profession of arms
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