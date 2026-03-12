video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/999531" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

FM 1: The Army, A Primer to Our Profession of Arms, describes what it means to serve in the United States Army. This video feature dramatizes the capstone manual. Filled with powerful stories of heroism and action-packed footage, it provides an engaging way for Soldiers to experience doctrine and understand what it means to be a to be a Warrior, Professional, and a Leader. The film highlights the actions of five American heroes through four different eras: World War I, World War II, the Vietnam War, and Operation Enduring Freedom. The written doctrinal version of FM 1, The Army: A Primer to Our Profession of Arms, is available for download at: https://armypubs.army.mil