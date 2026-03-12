FM 1: The Army, A Primer to Our Profession of Arms, describes what it means to serve in the United States Army. This video feature dramatizes the capstone manual. Filled with powerful stories of heroism and action-packed footage, it provides an engaging way for Soldiers to experience doctrine and understand what it means to be a to be a Warrior, Professional, and a Leader. The film highlights the actions of five American heroes through four different eras: World War I, World War II, the Vietnam War, and Operation Enduring Freedom. The written doctrinal version of FM 1, The Army: A Primer to Our Profession of Arms, is available for download at: https://armypubs.army.mil
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 17:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|999531
|VIRIN:
|260312-A-A0787-9906
|Filename:
|DOD_111575652
|Length:
|00:24:25
|Location:
|FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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