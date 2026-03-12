Part 5 and the finale to the FM 1: The Army, A Primer to Our Profession of Arms video feature captures the lessons of all the heroic stories told in FM 1 and discusses the duty of a Soldier in the United States Army.
This is part 5 of a full video feature.
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 17:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|999518
|VIRIN:
|260313-D-QF030-8800
|Filename:
|DOD_111575369
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, FM 1 (Part 5): This We'll Defend, by Randi Stenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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