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    FM 1 (Part 5): This We'll Defend

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    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2026

    Video by Randi Stenson 

    Mission Command Center of Excellence

    Part 5 and the finale to the FM 1: The Army, A Primer to Our Profession of Arms video feature captures the lessons of all the heroic stories told in FM 1 and discusses the duty of a Soldier in the United States Army.

    This is part 5 of a full video feature.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 17:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 999518
    VIRIN: 260313-D-QF030-8800
    Filename: DOD_111575369
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US

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    This work, FM 1 (Part 5): This We'll Defend, by Randi Stenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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