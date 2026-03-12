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    FM 1 (Part 4): A Leader

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    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Edward Garibay 

    Mission Command Center of Excellence

    Part 4 of the FM 1: The Army, A Primer to Our Profession of Arms video feature follows the leadership of Lieutenant Colonel Hal Moore and Sergeant Major Basil Plumley, and discusses what it means to be an a Leader in the United States Army.

    This is part 4 of a full video feature. Watch the full film here:
    https://youtu.be/WcDk2ge3wOU

    The written doctrinal version of FM 1, The Army: A Primer to Our Profession of Arms, is available for download at: https://armypubs.army.mil

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 17:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 999517
    VIRIN: 260313-A-JV906-3253
    Filename: DOD_111575366
    Length: 00:04:23
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US

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    This work, FM 1 (Part 4): A Leader, by SSG Edward Garibay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    doctrine
    profession
    Medal of Honor

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