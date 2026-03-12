Part 4 of the FM 1: The Army, A Primer to Our Profession of Arms video feature follows the leadership of Lieutenant Colonel Hal Moore and Sergeant Major Basil Plumley, and discusses what it means to be an a Leader in the United States Army.
This is part 4 of a full video feature. Watch the full film here:
https://youtu.be/WcDk2ge3wOU
The written doctrinal version of FM 1, The Army: A Primer to Our Profession of Arms, is available for download at: https://armypubs.army.mil
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 17:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|999517
|VIRIN:
|260313-A-JV906-3253
|Filename:
|DOD_111575366
|Length:
|00:04:23
|Location:
|FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, FM 1 (Part 4): A Leader, by SSG Edward Garibay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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