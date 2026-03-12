FM 1 (Part 2): A Warrior

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/999514" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Part 2 of the FM 1: The Army, A Primer to Our Profession of Arms video feature follows the story of Medal of Honor recipient, Captain Ben Salomon, and discusses what it means to be an a Warrior in the United States Army.



This is part 2 of a full video feature. Watch the full film here:

https://youtu.be/WcDk2ge3wOU



The written doctrinal version of FM 1, The Army: A Primer to Our Profession of Arms, is available for download at: https://armypubs.army.mil