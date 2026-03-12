FM 1 (Part 1): An American Soldier

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/999512" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Part 1 of the FM 1: The Army, A Primer to Our Profession of Arms video feature follows the story of Medal of Honor recipient, Specialist Salvatore Giunta, and discusses what it means to be an American Soldier.



This is part 1 of a full video feature. Watch the full film here:

https://youtu.be/WcDk2ge3wOU



The written doctrinal version of FM 1, The Army: A Primer to Our Profession of Arms, is available for download at:

https://armypubs.army.mil