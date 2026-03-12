Part 1 of the FM 1: The Army, A Primer to Our Profession of Arms video feature follows the story of Medal of Honor recipient, Specialist Salvatore Giunta, and discusses what it means to be an American Soldier.
This is part 1 of a full video feature. Watch the full film here:
https://youtu.be/WcDk2ge3wOU
The written doctrinal version of FM 1, The Army: A Primer to Our Profession of Arms, is available for download at:
https://armypubs.army.mil
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 17:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|999512
|VIRIN:
|260313-D-QF030-7361
|Filename:
|DOD_111575341
|Length:
|00:04:59
|Location:
|FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, FM 1 (Part 1): An American Soldier, by Randi Stenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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