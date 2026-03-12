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    FM 1 (Part 1): An American Soldier

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    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2026

    Video by Randi Stenson 

    Mission Command Center of Excellence

    Part 1 of the FM 1: The Army, A Primer to Our Profession of Arms video feature follows the story of Medal of Honor recipient, Specialist Salvatore Giunta, and discusses what it means to be an American Soldier.

    This is part 1 of a full video feature. Watch the full film here:
    https://youtu.be/WcDk2ge3wOU

    The written doctrinal version of FM 1, The Army: A Primer to Our Profession of Arms, is available for download at:
    https://armypubs.army.mil

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 17:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 999512
    VIRIN: 260313-D-QF030-7361
    Filename: DOD_111575341
    Length: 00:04:59
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US

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    This work, FM 1 (Part 1): An American Soldier, by Randi Stenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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