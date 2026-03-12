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    Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Participate in Exercise Cobra Gold 2026

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    THAILAND

    03.05.2026

    Video by Sgt. Cassidy Shepherd 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, participate in an amphibious assault, non-combatant evacuation operation, maritime strike, jungle warfare training, and combined arms live fire exercise during Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 in Thailand, Feb. 24 to March 3, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Cassidy Shepherd)  

    This video contains music from a USMC licensed asset from Adobe Stock.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 14:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 999511
    VIRIN: 260305-M-IA046-1002
    Filename: DOD_111575337
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: TH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Participate in Exercise Cobra Gold 2026, by Sgt Cassidy Shepherd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    15th MEU, USMC, I MEF, TFASH, USS ASHLAND, CG26, COBRA GOLD

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