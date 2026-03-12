Georgia State Best Warrior Competition Winners Interview (A-Roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/999508" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Winners for the Georgia State Best Warrior Competition participates in an interview following a ceremony at Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia, Mar. 13, 2026. The competition demonstrates the readiness and lethality of the Georgia DoD and country of Georgia Defence Force soldiers by testing the competitors with physical fitness assessments, written exams, and other warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Chasity Williams)



(0:00 - 1:43) - U.S. Army Spc. Mitchell Oneal, a cavalry scout, representing the Macon-based 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard



(1:44 - 2:39) - U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Sean Hayes, an infantryman representing the Macon-based 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard



(2:40 - 4:22) - Georgia State Defense Force Sgt. Steven Naturman representing the Georgia State Defense Force.