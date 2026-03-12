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    Task Force Ashland Marines Learn Jungle Survival Skills During Exercise Cobra Gold 26

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    THAILAND

    03.04.2026

    Video by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct a jungle survival class as part of Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Reconnaissance Camp, Chonburi province, Thailand, March 2, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 11:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999486
    VIRIN: 260304-M-EU506-1001
    Filename: DOD_111574894
    Length: 00:03:59
    Location: TH

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Task Force Ashland Marines Learn Jungle Survival Skills During Exercise Cobra Gold 26, by Cpl Kenneth Twaddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    15th MEU, USMC, I MEF, Cobra Gold, Thailand, TFA

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