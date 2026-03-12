(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Top four reasons why SEAM's about to be your new battle buddy

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DETROIT ARSENAL, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2026

    Video by Adam Sikes 

    U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command

    Top four reasons why #SEAM is about to be your new battle buddy

    Check out SEAM via any approved personal or gov-issued device today!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 14:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 999481
    VIRIN: 260313-O-ER832-2944
    Filename: DOD_111574795
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: DETROIT ARSENAL, MICHIGAN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Top four reasons why SEAM's about to be your new battle buddy, by Adam Sikes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SEAM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video