India Company recruits explain why they joined

U.S. Marine Corps recruits with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, talk about where they’re from and why they joined the Marine Corps on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 5, 2026. Marine Corps recruits join the Marines for a variety of reasons, but are united in their goal of earning the title. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacob Richardson)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 10:28
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|999468
|VIRIN:
|260305-M-BL112-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_111574733
|Length:
|00:26:12
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
