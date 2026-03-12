Dynamic Victory 26-1 live fire in GTA - GoPro

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/999466" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Officer cadets from the United Kingdom's Royal Military Academy Sandhurst conduct live-fire tactical training during the academy’s exercise Dynamic Victory in the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 11, 2026. This exercise is the final pre-deployment training event before RMAS conducts field training in 7th ATC’s Joint Multinational Readiness Center in the Hohenfels Training Area. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Collin Mackall)