Recruits with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, conduct body sparing and pugil stick bouts as part of the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 12, 2026. MCMAP trains recruits in self-defense through body sparring and pugil sticks, fostering a warrior ethos and esprit de corps, honoring the Corps' legacy of excellence, readiness, and commitment to defending the nation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jordy Morales)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 09:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|999459
|VIRIN:
|260312-M-JM917-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111574686
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Charlie Company MCMAP (SOCIAL MEDIA REEL), by Cpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
