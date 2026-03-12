Charlie Company MCMAP (SOCIAL MEDIA REEL)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Recruits with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, conduct body sparing and pugil stick bouts as part of the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 12, 2026. MCMAP trains recruits in self-defense through body sparring and pugil sticks, fostering a warrior ethos and esprit de corps, honoring the Corps' legacy of excellence, readiness, and commitment to defending the nation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jordy Morales)