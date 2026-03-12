(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Charlie Company MCMAP (SOCIAL MEDIA REEL)

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2026

    Video by Cpl. Jordy Morales 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, conduct body sparing and pugil stick bouts as part of the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 12, 2026. MCMAP trains recruits in self-defense through body sparring and pugil sticks, fostering a warrior ethos and esprit de corps, honoring the Corps' legacy of excellence, readiness, and commitment to defending the nation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jordy Morales)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 09:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 999459
    VIRIN: 260312-M-JM917-1001
    Filename: DOD_111574686
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Charlie Company MCMAP (SOCIAL MEDIA REEL), by Cpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MCMAP, Body Sparring, Fight, Recruits, MCRDPI

