    Interview: CTF-66 Demonstration in Portugal - U.S. Navy RDML Kelly C. Ward

    PORTUGAL

    03.05.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Hoppe 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    U.S. Navy RDML Kelly C. Ward and Portuguese service members welcomed the U.S. Ambassador to Portugal, John Joseph Arrigo, for a demonstration of robotic and autonomous systems capabilities during an unmanned systems demonstration in Tróia, Portugal, March 6, 2026. The collaborative demonstration showcased the U.S. Navy’s commitment to enhancing maritime security and translating innovation into warfighting readiness.

    (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Hoppe.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 09:40
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 999456
    VIRIN: 260306-N-GP384-1459
    Filename: DOD_111574649
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: PT

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Sixth Fleet
    Portugal
    AFN Europe
    NAVEUR AF

