Interview: CTF-66 Demonstration in Portugal - U.S. Navy RDML Kelly C. Ward

U.S. Navy RDML Kelly C. Ward and Portuguese service members welcomed the U.S. Ambassador to Portugal, John Joseph Arrigo, for a demonstration of robotic and autonomous systems capabilities during an unmanned systems demonstration in Tróia, Portugal, March 6, 2026. The collaborative demonstration showcased the U.S. Navy’s commitment to enhancing maritime security and translating innovation into warfighting readiness.



(U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Hoppe.)