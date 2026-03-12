Echo Company Earns the Title

U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, earn their Eagle, Globe and Anchors on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Feb. 21, 2026. The EGA is the symbol of the Marine Corps and is what recruits are given when they’ve officially earned the title of Marine at the end of recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacob Richardson)
