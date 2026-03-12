(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Echo Company Earns the Title

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2026

    Video by Cpl. Jacob Richardson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, earn their Eagle, Globe and Anchors on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Feb. 21, 2026. The EGA is the symbol of the Marine Corps and is what recruits are given when they’ve officially earned the title of Marine at the end of recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacob Richardson)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 09:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999454
    VIRIN: 260305-M-BL112-1003
    Filename: DOD_111574630
    Length: 00:03:19
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    USMC, Marines, MCRD PI, Parris Island, Boot Camp, EGA Ceremony

