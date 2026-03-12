(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Power of Perspective: How Great Leaders Turn Challenges into Opportunities

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.12.2026

    Video by Anita Tsuhako 

    Department of Defense Mentoring

    Discover how asking better questions and embracing constraints can unlock creativity, fuel innovation, and help teams see opportunity where others see obstacles.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 08:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 999448
    VIRIN: 260112-D-HS703-7527
    Filename: DOD_111574558
    Length: 00:11:58
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Power of Perspective: How Great Leaders Turn Challenges into Opportunities, by Anita Tsuhako, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    The Power of Perspective: How Great Leaders Turn Challenges into Opportunities

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    army university
    DoD Mentoring
    mentor
    TEAM Talks

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video