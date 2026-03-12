(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    557 MP CO and ROKA Capital Corps Initiate MP Detention Operations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    03.12.2026

    Video by Spc. Jakaiyah Rumedon 

    8th Army

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 557th Military Police Company work with the Republic of Korea Army Capital Corps on MP Detention Operations during Freedom Shield 26 on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, March 12, 2026. Freedom Shield's integration of the Republic of Korea and the United States forces in field exercises sharpens interoperability and joint problem-solving under realistic conditions. This training establishes new tactics, techniques, and procedures being used to transfer enemy prisoners of war from U.S. custody to the Republic of Korea. (U.S. photo by Spc. Jakaiyah Rumedon)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 07:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 999445
    VIRIN: 260301-A-QD713-1001
    Filename: DOD_111574499
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 557 MP CO and ROKA Capital Corps Initiate MP Detention Operations, by SPC Jakaiyah Rumedon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ROK Army
    Department of War
    INDOPACOM
    detention operations
    military police
    FreedomShield26

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video