557 MP CO and ROKA Capital Corps Initiate MP Detention Operations

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 557th Military Police Company work with the Republic of Korea Army Capital Corps on MP Detention Operations during Freedom Shield 26 on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, March 12, 2026. Freedom Shield's integration of the Republic of Korea and the United States forces in field exercises sharpens interoperability and joint problem-solving under realistic conditions. This training establishes new tactics, techniques, and procedures being used to transfer enemy prisoners of war from U.S. custody to the Republic of Korea. (U.S. photo by Spc. Jakaiyah Rumedon)