    Train Across Domains

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.12.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tarako Braswell 

    8th Army

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Cross Domain Reconnaissance Squadron (CDRS) conduct training exercises from March 10th to March 14th, 2026, at the Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, South Korea. The CDRS uses modern tactics and technology throughout their formation, enhancing their skills and capabilities through automated land and air technology. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Tarako Braswell)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 07:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 999444
    VIRIN: 260313-A-CN213-4235
    Filename: DOD_111574494
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Train Across Domains, by SSG Tarako Braswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Modernization
    Department of War
    INDOPACOM
    U.S. Army
    FreedomShield26
    CDRS

