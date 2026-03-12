Train Across Domains

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Cross Domain Reconnaissance Squadron (CDRS) conduct training exercises from March 10th to March 14th, 2026, at the Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, South Korea. The CDRS uses modern tactics and technology throughout their formation, enhancing their skills and capabilities through automated land and air technology. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Tarako Braswell)
