B-roll Republic of Korea Army troops operate K1A1 tanks during a maneuver exercise at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, South Korea, March 10, 2026. Tank crews engaged simulated opposition forces and coordinated with U.S. Army personnel during a Cross Domain Reconnaissance Squadron training event to increase lethality, accelerate modernization, and strengthen the U.S.-ROK alliance on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. William Aquino)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 05:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|999438
|VIRIN:
|260311-A-JS108-2240
|Filename:
|DOD_111574399
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|POCHEON, KR
This work, ROK Army armor rolls out at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex., by SGT William Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.