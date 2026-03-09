(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ROK Army armor rolls out at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex.

    POCHEON, SOUTH KOREA

    03.10.2026

    Video by Sgt. William Aquino 

    8th Army

    B-roll Republic of Korea Army troops operate K1A1 tanks during a maneuver exercise at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, South Korea, March 10, 2026. Tank crews engaged simulated opposition forces and coordinated with U.S. Army personnel during a Cross Domain Reconnaissance Squadron training event to increase lethality, accelerate modernization, and strengthen the U.S.-ROK alliance on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. William Aquino)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 05:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999438
    VIRIN: 260311-A-JS108-2240
    Filename: DOD_111574399
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: POCHEON, KR

    This work, ROK Army armor rolls out at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex., by SGT William Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ROK Army
    Department of War
    INDO-PACOM
    U.S. Army
    South Korea
    Freedom Shield 26

