(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army National Guard medics strengthen local clinic with lifesaving training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KOSOVO

    02.23.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    Task Force Medical Soldiers with NATO’s Kosovo Force (KFOR) provided lifesaving medical training to local health providers at a clinic in the municipality of Obiliq/Obilić in Pristina, Feb. 24, 2026, reinforcing KFOR’s stabilization mission by improving local medical capabilities and building strong community partnerships.

    The training came as part of a formal handover between KFOR 35 and 36, a routine turnover during which outgoing medics transfer responsibility, lessons learned and ongoing outreach projects to the incoming team to ensure continuity of care and community engagement. The turnover included briefings on previously assessed clinic needs, scheduled outreach events and logistics for future training missions.

    (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 05:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999437
    VIRIN: 260224-Z-SR689-1100
    Filename: DOD_111574376
    Length: 00:05:12
    Location: ZZ

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army National Guard medics strengthen local clinic with lifesaving training, by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Kosovo
    KFOR
    TFG36
    TogetherStrongerForPeace

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video