U.S. Army National Guard medics strengthen local clinic with lifesaving training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/999437" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Task Force Medical Soldiers with NATO’s Kosovo Force (KFOR) provided lifesaving medical training to local health providers at a clinic in the municipality of Obiliq/Obilić in Pristina, Feb. 24, 2026, reinforcing KFOR’s stabilization mission by improving local medical capabilities and building strong community partnerships.



The training came as part of a formal handover between KFOR 35 and 36, a routine turnover during which outgoing medics transfer responsibility, lessons learned and ongoing outreach projects to the incoming team to ensure continuity of care and community engagement. The turnover included briefings on previously assessed clinic needs, scheduled outreach events and logistics for future training missions.



(U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount