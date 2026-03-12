B-ROLL: CTF-66 Demonstration in Troia, Portugal

U.S. and Portugal leaders welcomed the U.S. Ambassador to Portugal, John Joseph Arrigo, for a demonstration of robotic and autonomous systems capabilities during an unmanned systems demonstration on March 6, 2026, in Tróia, Portugal.
(U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Hoppe)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 09:28
|Location:
|PT
