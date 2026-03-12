(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    B-ROLL: CTF-66 Demonstration in Troia, Portugal

    PORTUGAL

    03.05.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Hoppe 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    U.S. and Portugal leaders welcomed the U.S. Ambassador to Portugal, John Joseph Arrigo, for a demonstration of robotic and autonomous systems capabilities during an unmanned systems demonstration on March 6, 2026, in Tróia, Portugal.

    (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Hoppe)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 09:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999434
    VIRIN: 260306-N-GP384-4298
    Filename: DOD_111574363
    Length: 00:03:51
    Location: PT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-ROLL: CTF-66 Demonstration in Troia, Portugal, by PO2 Jack Hoppe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sixth Fleet
    NAVEUR-AF

