AFN Europe Report - March 13, 2026

In this Europe Report:



U.S. and Portugal leaders welcomed the U.S. Ambassador to Portugal, John Joseph Arrigo, for a demonstration of robotic and autonomous systems capabilities during an unmanned systems demonstration in Troia, Portugal.



U.S. Soldiers alongside Estonian Defense Forces and government contractors participated in Exercise Digital Shield in Estonia.

Throughout the exercise, participants operated new and experimental counter-drone systems in a simulated disruptive environment.



(U.S. Air Force video by A1C Olivia Marino)