(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Europe Report - March 13, 2026

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    03.12.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Olivia Marino 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    In this Europe Report:

    U.S. and Portugal leaders welcomed the U.S. Ambassador to Portugal, John Joseph Arrigo, for a demonstration of robotic and autonomous systems capabilities during an unmanned systems demonstration in Troia, Portugal.

    U.S. Soldiers alongside Estonian Defense Forces and government contractors participated in Exercise Digital Shield in Estonia.
    Throughout the exercise, participants operated new and experimental counter-drone systems in a simulated disruptive environment.

    (U.S. Air Force video by A1C Olivia Marino)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 06:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 999433
    VIRIN: 260313-F-KA816-9016
    Filename: DOD_111574312
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Europe Report - March 13, 2026, by A1C Olivia Marino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sixth Fleet
    Portugal
    AFNE
    USNAVEUR/AF
    Digital Shield
    Estonia

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video