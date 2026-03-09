In this Europe Report:
U.S. and Portugal leaders welcomed the U.S. Ambassador to Portugal, John Joseph Arrigo, for a demonstration of robotic and autonomous systems capabilities during an unmanned systems demonstration in Troia, Portugal.
U.S. Soldiers alongside Estonian Defense Forces and government contractors participated in Exercise Digital Shield in Estonia.
Throughout the exercise, participants operated new and experimental counter-drone systems in a simulated disruptive environment.
(U.S. Air Force video by A1C Olivia Marino)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 06:47
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|999433
|VIRIN:
|260313-F-KA816-9016
|Filename:
|DOD_111574312
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Europe Report - March 13, 2026, by A1C Olivia Marino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.