(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Commander Task Force Demonstration in Tróia, Portugal - Social Media Reel

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    03.12.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Novah Nzeyimana 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    U.S. and Portugal leaders welcomed the U.S. Ambassador to Portugal, John Joseph Arrigo, for a demonstration of robotic and autonomous systems capabilities during an unmanned systems demonstration in Tróia, Portugal.

    (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Novah Nzeyimana)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 09:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 999432
    VIRIN: 260313-F-NA463-1001
    Filename: DOD_111574309
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander Task Force Demonstration in Tróia, Portugal - Social Media Reel, by A1C Novah Nzeyimana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    social media
    AFNE
    Unmanned Systems Demonstration
    Autonomous Systems Capabilities

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video