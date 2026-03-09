(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    1-214th GSAB conducts exercise Lethal Cougar 26-1

    GERMANY

    03.04.2026

    Video by Spc. Grant Hockley and Sgt. Terrell Mason

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Capt. Vincent Dongilli, a platoon leader in Alpha Company, 1-214th General Support Aviation Battalion, describes the importance of exercise Lethal Cougar at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 4, 2026. Lethal Cougar is an operation designed to sustain the ability to provide theater commanders with qualified combat crews while simultaneously validating forward armament refueling points and convoy operations to build momentum for follow-on exercises.

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 04:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 999430
    VIRIN: 260305-A-UF668-1291
    Filename: DOD_111574305
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-214th GSAB conducts exercise Lethal Cougar 26-1, by CPL Grant Hockley and SGT Terrell Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    WingsOfVictory, 12CAB, ReadyForwardTrusted, VCorps, StrongerTogether

