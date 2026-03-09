1-214th GSAB conducts exercise Lethal Cougar 26-1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/999430" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Capt. Vincent Dongilli, a platoon leader in Alpha Company, 1-214th General Support Aviation Battalion, describes the importance of exercise Lethal Cougar at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 4, 2026. Lethal Cougar is an operation designed to sustain the ability to provide theater commanders with qualified combat crews while simultaneously validating forward armament refueling points and convoy operations to build momentum for follow-on exercises.