MP Detention Operations

B-roll U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2-557 Military Police Company establish a detainee collection point and transfer simulated Enemy Prisoners of War (EPWs) to the Republic of Korea Army (ROKA) as part of a training exercise for exercise Freedom Shield at Camp Humphreys on March 12th, 2026. Freedom Shield is a ROK-US exercise that integrates both militaries in field scenarios and virtual environments, sharpening interoperability and joint problem-solving, simulating realistic combat conditions. (US IARNG video by Sgt. Terrance Salinas).