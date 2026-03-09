(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.12.2026

    Video by Spc. Terrance Salinas 

    8th Army

    B-roll U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2-557 Military Police Company establish a detainee collection point and transfer simulated Enemy Prisoners of War (EPWs) to the Republic of Korea Army (ROKA) as part of a training exercise for exercise Freedom Shield at Camp Humphreys on March 12th, 2026. Freedom Shield is a ROK-US exercise that integrates both militaries in field scenarios and virtual environments, sharpening interoperability and joint problem-solving, simulating realistic combat conditions. (US IARNG video by Sgt. Terrance Salinas).

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 04:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999428
    VIRIN: 260312-A-KO716-4515
    Filename: DOD_111574289
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MP Detention Operations, by SPC Terrance Salinas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USFK
    Department of War
    INDOPACOM
    U.S. Army
    Military Police
    FreedomShield26

