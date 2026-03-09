B-roll U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2-557 Military Police Company establish a detainee collection point and transfer simulated Enemy Prisoners of War (EPWs) to the Republic of Korea Army (ROKA) as part of a training exercise for exercise Freedom Shield at Camp Humphreys on March 12th, 2026. Freedom Shield is a ROK-US exercise that integrates both militaries in field scenarios and virtual environments, sharpening interoperability and joint problem-solving, simulating realistic combat conditions. (US IARNG video by Sgt. Terrance Salinas).
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 04:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|999428
|VIRIN:
|260312-A-KO716-4515
|Filename:
|DOD_111574289
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MP Detention Operations, by SPC Terrance Salinas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.