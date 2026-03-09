B-roll of Elements of the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division conduct flight and refueling operations during exercise Talon Reach, part of Freedom Shield 26 on Gimhae Air Base, South Korea, March 11, 2026. The exercise strengthens combined readiness, enhances operational command and control, and ensures both nations remain prepared to respond to any threat on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joseph Liggio)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 04:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|999427
|VIRIN:
|260311-A-EL715-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111574272
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|GIMHAE, GYEONGSANGNAMDO [KYONGSANGNAM-DO], KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade Participates in Exercise Talon Reach During Freedom Shield 26, by SGT Joseph Liggio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
