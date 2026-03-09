(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade Participates in Exercise Talon Reach During Freedom Shield 26

    GIMHAE, GYEONGSANGNAMDO [KYONGSANGNAM-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    03.10.2026

    Video by Sgt. Joseph Liggio 

    8th Army

    B-roll of Elements of the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division conduct flight and refueling operations during exercise Talon Reach, part of Freedom Shield 26 on Gimhae Air Base, South Korea, March 11, 2026. The exercise strengthens combined readiness, enhances operational command and control, and ensures both nations remain prepared to respond to any threat on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joseph Liggio)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 04:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999427
    VIRIN: 260311-A-EL715-2001
    Filename: DOD_111574272
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: GIMHAE, GYEONGSANGNAMDO [KYONGSANGNAM-DO], KR

    UH-60 Black Hawk
    Talon Reach
    Department of War
    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division
    Indo Pacific Command
    U.S. Army

