2-2 SBCT on the move

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division conduct movement operations during Freedom Shield 26 in the Republic of Korea, March 2026. Under the cover of darkness, Soldiers maneuver from Camp Casey to Rodriguez Live Fire Complex to rehearse tactical movement, positioning forces for follow-on live-fire training and enhancing combat lethality.

Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK and the United States from any threat or adversary.